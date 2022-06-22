Andrus is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Andrus started the past 27 games and will receive a day off after posting a .216/.262/.371 slash line during that stretch. Nick Allen will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for the A's.
