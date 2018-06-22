Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Continues solid relief work in June
Pagan owns a 2.35 ERA, .207 BAA and 14:3 K:BB across 7.2 innings over eight June appearances.
The right-handed reliever has been mowing down opposing hitters at an impressive clip, as he sports a 42.4 percent strikeout rate during that stretch. Pagan had hit a rough patch prior to a late April demotion to Triple-A Nashville, but he's bounced back to generate scoreless efforts in 10 of 11 appearances since returning to the Athletics on May 18. However, his lack of hold or save opportunities does cap his fantasy utility to an extent, and his 1.37 WHIP also has room for improvement.
