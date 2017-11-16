Pagan was traded to the Athletics along with Alexander Campos in exchange for Ryon Healy.

Pagan made his major-league debut in 2017, posting a respectable 3.22 ERA to go along with his 0.93 WHIP and 56:8 K:BB across 50.1 innings of work. The 26-year-old has shown the makings of a high-leverage reliever, as evidenced by his 2.45 ERA, 305 strikeouts and 51 saves across five minor-league seasons (257.1 innings). He'll factor into Oakland's bullpen next season, and there's a good chance he could see high-leverage opportunities for the A's.