Pagan fired two perfect innings in a loss to the Rays on Tuesday, recording four strikeouts.

Pagan has been a different pitcher since returning to the big-league club after a stint at Triple-A Nashville, now having fired 6.1 scoreless innings during which he's only allowed a pair of singles and recorded seven strikeouts. The 27-year-old right-hander has already lowered his ERA more than a full run (5.17 to 4.05) during that stretch, a stark departure from the seven earned runs he'd allowed over his last six appearances before being demoted May 2.