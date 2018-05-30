Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Dominant in Tuesday's outing
Pagan fired two perfect innings in a loss to the Rays on Tuesday, recording four strikeouts.
Pagan has been a different pitcher since returning to the big-league club after a stint at Triple-A Nashville, now having fired 6.1 scoreless innings during which he's only allowed a pair of singles and recorded seven strikeouts. The 27-year-old right-hander has already lowered his ERA more than a full run (5.17 to 4.05) during that stretch, a stark departure from the seven earned runs he'd allowed over his last six appearances before being demoted May 2.
More News
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Relies more on fastball in big-league return•
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Grabs first win Saturday•
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Joins Athletics on Friday•
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Impressive in first pair of Nashville outings•
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Optioned to Triple-A Nashville•
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Mixed bag in Wednesday's appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...