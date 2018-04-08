Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Effective bridge to closer in win
Pagan earned his second hold in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Angels, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning and recording a strikeout.
Pagan took over with one out in the seventh after Ryan Buchter had allowed a solo home run to Luis Valbuena that had brought the Angels within 4-3. The right-hander quickly disposed of Jefry Marte and Rene Rivera to prevent further damage and setting the stage for Blake Treinen's two-inning save. The 26-year-old appears to be settling into a groove, now having generated four straight scoreless efforts after giving up an earned run apiece in each of his first two appearances of the season.
