Pagan (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk over two scoreless innings in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday. He also recorded a strikeout.

Pagan took over after Sean Manaea struggled through five innings, delivering a pair of scoreless frames to keep the Athletics' deficit a manageable 4-0. That would ultimately prove pivotal to Oakland's comeback, as they were able to put together a five-run rally in the top half of the eighth that afforded Pagan his first win in an Oakland uniform. The strong outing was a welcome sight, considering that Pagan had earned a demotion to Triple-A Nashville in early May after allowing seven earned runs on 13 hits over six consecutive appearances.