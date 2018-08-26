The Athletics recalled Pagan from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Pagan was optioned to the minors following Saturday's game against the Twins, but the reliever will return to the 25-man roster less than 24 hours later following Sean Manaea's (shoulder) surprising placement on the disabled list. The right-hander will likely settle back into a middle-relief role for the Athletics after compiling a 3.71 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in his first 45 appearances of the season for the big club.

More News
Our Latest Stories