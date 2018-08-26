Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Heads back to Oakland
The Athletics recalled Pagan from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.
Pagan was optioned to the minors following Saturday's game against the Twins, but the reliever will return to the 25-man roster less than 24 hours later following Sean Manaea's (shoulder) surprising placement on the disabled list. The right-hander will likely settle back into a middle-relief role for the Athletics after compiling a 3.71 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in his first 45 appearances of the season for the big club.
More News
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Sent to minors•
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Continues solid relief work in June•
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Dominant in Tuesday's outing•
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Relies more on fastball in big-league return•
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Grabs first win Saturday•
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Joins Athletics on Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...