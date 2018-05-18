Pagan was promoted to the big leagues prior to Friday's game in Toronto, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pagan will return to the major-league club after appearing in three games with Triple-A Nashville over the past two weeks. Over 13.2 innings with Oakland in March and April, the right-hander posted a 5.93 ERA and 1.76 WHIP with a 7:4 K:BB. Expect to see him serve out of low-leverage situations.