Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Joins Athletics on Friday
Pagan was promoted to the big leagues prior to Friday's game in Toronto, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pagan will return to the major-league club after appearing in three games with Triple-A Nashville over the past two weeks. Over 13.2 innings with Oakland in March and April, the right-hander posted a 5.93 ERA and 1.76 WHIP with a 7:4 K:BB. Expect to see him serve out of low-leverage situations.
