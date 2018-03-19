Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Making case with stellar spring
Pagan's spring ERA is down to 1.50 following a Saturday appearance in a Cactus League loss to a Mariners split squad in which he fired a perfect eighth inning and recorded one strikeout.
Dealt to the Athletics from Seattle last November, Pagan made some of his former teammates the latest victims in what has been a dominant spring. The 26-year-old right-hander generated a solid 3.22 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 56:8 K:BB across 50.3 innings with the Mariners in 2017, and the fact he's helped validate those numbers with six stellar exhibition appearances provides plenty of reason for optimism. Considering the Athletics bullpen experienced its fair share of instability last season and nevertheless sports multiple holdovers, Pagan could very well carve out a steady eighth-inning role as a setup option to closer Blake Treinen.
