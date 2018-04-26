Pagan allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday. He struck out three.

Pagan has now disconcertingly allowed at least one earned run in five straight appearances, a span during which he's also yielded four home runs. On the brighter side, Pagan's three strikeouts Wednesday represented a season high, but his ERA and WHIP now sit at 5.68 and 1.58, respectively, following his latest appearance.