Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Second straight scoreless effort
Pagan fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers, allowing one hit.
After opening the season by allowing an earned run on a pair of hits in each of his first two trips to the mound, Pagan has generated a combined 2.1 scoreless frames over his subsequent pair of appearances. The 26-year-old right-hander should see plenty of middle-to-late-inning work throughout the course of the season, affording him an opportunity to deliver on the considerable upside he demonstrated in a rookie 2017 campaign with the Mariners during which he generated a 56:8 K:BB over 50.2 innings.
