Pagan allowed two earned runs on two solo home runs over 1.1 innings in a 10-8 loss to the Mariners on Saturday.

Kyle Seager and Daniel Vogelbach both got to Pagan for solo blasts, the second and third homers allowed by the right-hander on the season. All three round trippers have come over the last two appearances for the 26-year-old, who'd posted four straight scoreless efforts before that pair of outings. Pagan displayed a bit of vulnerability to the long ball in his rookie 2017 campaign with the Mariners as well, posting a 1.2 HR/9 across 50.2 innings over 34 appearances.