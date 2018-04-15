Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Struggles in Saturday's loss
Pagan allowed two earned runs on two solo home runs over 1.1 innings in a 10-8 loss to the Mariners on Saturday.
Kyle Seager and Daniel Vogelbach both got to Pagan for solo blasts, the second and third homers allowed by the right-hander on the season. All three round trippers have come over the last two appearances for the 26-year-old, who'd posted four straight scoreless efforts before that pair of outings. Pagan displayed a bit of vulnerability to the long ball in his rookie 2017 campaign with the Mariners as well, posting a 1.2 HR/9 across 50.2 innings over 34 appearances.
More News
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Works as effective bridge to closer in win•
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Second straight scoreless effort•
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Making case with stellar spring•
-
Athletics' Emilio Pagan: Dealt to A's•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Falters in Sunday appearance•
-
Mariners' Emilio Pagan: Grabs fifth hold in win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...