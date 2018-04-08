Pagan earned his second hold Saturday in the Athletics' 7-3 win over the Angels, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning and recording a strikeout.

Pagan took over with one out in the seventh after Ryan Buchter allowed a solo home run to Luis Valbuena that brought the Angels within 4-3. The right-hander quickly disposed of Jefry Marte and Rene Rivera to prevent further damage and set the stage for Blake Treinen's two-inning save. Pagan appears to be settling into a groove, now having generated four straight scoreless efforts after giving up an earned run apiece in each of his first two appearances of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories