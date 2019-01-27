Campbell signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics which includes an invitation to spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Campbell spent the entire 2018 season with Triple-A New Orleans, slashing .313/.420/.445 with six homers and eight stolen bases in 95 games. The 31-year-old owns a career .221/.312/.311 triple-slash across parts of three major-league seasons and figures to serve as organizational depth.