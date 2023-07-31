Ruiz (shoulder) started in center field and played seven innings during Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Sugar Land on Sunday, going 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a solo home run and a stolen base.

About the only way Ruiz's second rehab game could have gone any better is if he'd played a full nine innings, but as it were, he still logged a full allotment of plate appearances. The speedy outfielder seemed to dispel any doubts about the health of his previously ailing shoulder with his time on the field and body of work at both the plate and on the basepaths. Consequently, Ruiz may have played his last game for the Aviators, although more clarity on that front likely won't be gleaned until Tuesday following the Athletics' off day Monday.