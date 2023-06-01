Ruiz went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and was also caught stealing on a second attempt in a loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

The speedy outfielder reached on a fielding error in his first plate appearance and promptly stole second base before getting caught trying to swipe third. The successful theft snapped a rare three-game drought in that category for Ruiz, who's comfortably setting the MLB pace in steals with 28 in 33 attempts.