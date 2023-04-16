Ruiz went 1-for-1 with an RBI single, two hit-by-pitches and a stolen base in a loss to the Mets on Saturday.

The speedster's unusual stat line made for a relatively productive day from a fantasy perspective despite it including just one hit. Ruiz is now riding a six-game hitting streak during which he's gone a blistering 9-for-17 with a double, four RBI, three hit-by-pitches, two steals and three runs.