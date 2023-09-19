Ruiz went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases in Monday's 5-0 loss to the Mariners.

Ruiz didn't start the game, but he entered as a pinch hitter and made some noise on the basepaths. The two steals gave him 61 on the year, the most by an American League player since Juan Pierre swiped 68 in 2010. Ruiz has notched eight thefts in September despite somewhat limited playing time. Over 121 contests this season, he's added a .250/.304/.338 slash line, four home runs, 42 RBI and 44 runs scored.