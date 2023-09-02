Ruiz went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-2 win over the Angels.

Somewhat surprisingly, Ruiz came up a triple shy of the cycle, though he never had a chance at it after making outs in his first two at-bats. He's collected six hits over his last 11 at-bats while logging five steals in that span. The speedy outfielder is up to 54 thefts with three homers, 40 RBI, 42 runs scored, 22 doubles, a triple and a .251/.307/.338 slash line through 428 plate appearances. Ruiz is seeing a little more than a short-side platoon role in center field, but his brutal August slump has allowed Lawrence Butler to earn time against right-handers.