Ruiz (wrist) took a full game's worth of plate appearances at designated hitter for Single-A Stockton against Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, going 1-for-2 with a three-run double, two walks and a run. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

It was yet another eventful night with the Ports for Ruiz, who's hitting .500 over his three rehab games with Stockton thus far. The fleet-footed outfielder was also playing on consecutive nights for the first time during the assignment Friday, and judging by both his performance at the plate and the green light he had on the basepaths, his previously ailing wrist appears to be back to health. It remains to be seen if the A's will allow Ruiz to finish out the weekend with either Stockton or another minor-league affiliate before activating him coming out of the All-Star break.