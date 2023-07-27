Ruiz (shoulder) will participate in batting practice and throwing Thursday with Triple-A Las Vegas before officially beginning his rehab assignment with the Aviators on Friday, the Associated Press reports.
This follows a Tuesday report that Ruiz was likely to begin a rehab assignment by this weekend. The more precise timeline provided Wednesday is encouraging news, as it potentially puts Ruiz on a timeline to be back with the Athletics to open August.
