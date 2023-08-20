Ruiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Ruiz will hit the bench for Oakland's second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher (Kyle Bradish), ceding his spot in the outfield to Tony Kemp. The non-contending Athletics probably aren't ready to pull the plug on Ruiz as an everyday player just yet, but the rookie's downturn in playing time comes while he's struggled to get going at the dish since making his return from the a dislocated shoulder Aug. 5. In his first 12 games back from the injured list, Ruiz is slashing .167/.250/.306 with a 34.1 percent strikeout rate, though he's at least helped out fantasy managers with five stolen bases and a home run.