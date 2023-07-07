Ruiz was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right shoulder subluxation, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The partial dislocation of Ruiz's shoulder occurred when he dove back to first base on a pickoff attempt Wednesday against the Tigers. It's not clear at this point how long the major-league stolen base leader might be sidelined. JJ Bleday could see the bulk of the starts in center field for the Athletics while Ruiz is on the shelf.
