Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said Ruiz will make the team's Opening Day roster, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
After being traded from Milwaukee to Oakland over the offseason, Ruiz will officially get another chance to contribute in the majors. The 24-year-old outfield prospect recorded just a .452 OPS in the majors last season, but has demonstrated a knack for stealing bases at a consistent rate. It is still uncertain whether Ruiz or Cristian Pache will get the nod as the A's starting center fielder.
