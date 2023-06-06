Ruiz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Pirates on Monday.

Ruiz helped the Athletics to their first run of the game with his speed, as he swiped second base after getting aboard via a catcher's interference call and eventually came around to score on Ryan Noda's single. The 24-year-old has hit safely in six of his last seven games, including four straight, pushing his season average and on-base percentage to .267 and .328, respectively.