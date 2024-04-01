Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Guardians on Sunday.

Ruiz started in only two installments of the season-opening four-game set against Cleveland, but he managed to make an impact in each of those contests. Sunday, he one-upped the 1-for-3, one-RBI effort he'd put together Friday, swatting his second extra-base hit of the campaign and pulling off one of his signature steals after setting a new AL rookie record with 67 stolen bases in 2023. Ruiz is technically stuck in a rotational role in the outfield for the time being, but he may certainly force manager Mark Kotsay's hand if his hot hitting persists.