Ruiz went 2-for-5 with a pair of run-scoring doubles and a run in an extra-inning loss to the Guardians on Monday.

Ruiz drove home Ryan Noda and Ramon Laureano in the second and 10th innings, respectively, with his first two extra-base hits of the season. That tally already matches the one Ruiz mustered during his initial 36-plate-appearance big-league stint in 2022 with the Brewers and Padres and helped him improve on the underwhelming 1-for-8 tally he'd mustered in his first three games.