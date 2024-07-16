Ruiz (wrist) played seven innings in left field during Single-A Stockton's loss to Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday, going 2-for-3 with an RBI sacrifice fly.

Ruiz had gotten Saturday off after playing a full game at DH on Friday, but he encouragingly put in another robust workload on defense Sunday. Ruiz's mastery over Single-A arms continued as well, as he hit safely for the fourth time in as many rehab games. It's certainly possible Ruiz may be deemed ready for activation coming out of the All-Star break despite not having made any appearances at a higher-level affiliate during his assignment.