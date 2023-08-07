Ruiz is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.
Ruiz started the last two days after being activated from the injured list, but he will not open Monday's game on the field. JJ Bleday will get the nod in center field instead.
More News
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Singles, steals in return•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Returns from injured list•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Full game at DH•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Plays another seven innings Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Big day in second rehab game•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Triples in first rehab game•