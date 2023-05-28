Ruiz is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's contest versus the Astros.
Ruiz has stolen a league-leading 27 bases in his rookie season, but he won't get a chance to add to that total with a day off against Houston on Sunday. Ryan Noda moves up to the leadoff spot and JJ Bleday will get the start in center field while hitting fifth.
More News
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Keeps running Friday•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Up to 26 steals•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Logs another steal Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Keeps producing in loss•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Continues to run wild•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Third straight multi-hit effort•