Ruiz is not in the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League opener against the Diamondbacks, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ruiz will take a seat in favor of the left-handed-swinging JJ Bleday in center field. Both players were acquired in trades this offseason. As a 23-year-old in 2022, Ruiz slashed .332/.447/.526 with 16 homers and a whopping 85 stolen bases between Double-A and Triple-A in the Padres and Brewers organizations. Ruiz's playing-time outlook is hazy at the moment with Opening Day still more than a month out.