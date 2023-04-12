Ruiz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
The Athletics are resting a few regulars for Wednesday's contest against the Orioles, and that includes Ruiz. The rookie outfield will start the night off on the bench with Ramon Laureano moving over to center in his absence.
More News
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Records first steal•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Makes noise out of bottom of order•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Makes impact in opener•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Path clear for everyday role•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Lands spot on Opening Day roster•
-
Athletics' Esteury Ruiz: Keeps knocking them in Tuesday•