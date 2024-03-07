Ruiz's average exit velocity and mechanics at the plate have both been improved thus far this spring, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Ruiz's 82.7 mph average exit velocity and 16.9 percent hard hit rate last season ranked among the lowest in MLB for qualified hitters, and the Athletics therefore tasked him with improving his overall mechanics this offseason. The work he put in appears to be paying dividends, considering he's hitting .300 (6-for-20) with two doubles, one triple and a home run across eight Cactus League games. Manager Mark Kotsay is optimistic about the improvement carrying over into the regular season, noting Ruiz's "bat path looks better" and also noting the outfielder's head position now appears to be consistently correct after his helmet frequently fell off during at-bats in 2023.