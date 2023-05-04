Ruiz went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, two stolen bases and a run in an extra-inning loss to the Mariners on Wednesday.
Ruiz continued his torrid tear on the bases Wednesday, with his pair of swipes pushing his total in that category to eight in the last seven games. The rookie has also reached safely in each contest during that span and has driven in a run in three straight.
