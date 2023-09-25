Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases in a loss to the Tigers on Sunday.

Ruiz collected his 64th and 65th steals of the season, extending his insurmountable AL lead over the Royals' Bobby Witt (48 steals) and bringing him within three of MLB frontrunner Ronald Acuna. Ruiz is creating plenty of opportunities to utilize his blazing speed on the basepaths of late, as he's now hitting .381 (8-for-21) with Sunday's double, a home run, four RBI, two walks, seven steals and three runs across his last eight games.