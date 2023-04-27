Ruiz went 2-for-3 with a run, an RBI and four stolen bases Wednesday in a loss to the Angels.

Oakland fell to 5-20 with the defeat, but Ruiz provided a positive spark with his work at the plate and on the basepaths. The speedy outfielder reached three times -- twice on singles and once on a hit-by-pitch -- and made the Angels pay by swiping four bases off lefty hurler Patrick Sandoval. This was the first time any MLB player has swiped four bags in a contest since 2019, and the fruitful day pushed Ruiz's season total to nine thefts.