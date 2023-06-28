Ruiz went 2-for-3 with one RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Yankees.

Ruiz entered Tuesday 0-for-12 over his last three games, but that drought is over. He posted his major-league leading 40th steal of the year after his RBI single in the third inning. Ruiz was again at the bottom of the order against a right-handed pitcher, with Tony Kemp at leadoff. It's unclear if this is just a temporary switch to get Ruiz going again or a more permanent lineup change. The 24-year-old speedster is slashing .263/.318/.338 with one home run, 32 RBI and 31 runs scored across 78 contests and should maintain a near-everyday role.