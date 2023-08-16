Ruiz went 1-for-2 with a double, a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in a loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Ruiz hit out of the No. 9 spot in the order for only the second time since returning from the injured list on Aug. 5. The speedy outfielder was able to record an extra-base hit for a second straight game after clocking his second home run of the season Monday, and he also pulled off his seventh straight successful stolen-base attempt in the process. Despite the recent success, Ruiz is still carrying a .179/.207/.321 slash line and 33.3 percent strikeout rate across the 30 plate appearances he's logged over nine games since his return.