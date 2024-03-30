Ruiz started in left field and hit leadoff in his season debut Friday, going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI sacrifice fly in the loss to the Guardians.

After sitting out Opening Day, Ruiz managed to make some noise with the bat in his season debut Friday. The outfielder's role appears to be somewhat in flux entering the regular season after a so-so spring training, but Friday's productive effort out of the top of the order certainly is a step in the right direction.