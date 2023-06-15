Ruiz went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases in a loss to the Rays on Wednesday.

The fleet-footed outfielder extended his MLB lead in steals with his pair of swipes, making it his first game with multiple pilfers since May 20 and also tying him for Ricky Henderson for second most by an Athletics rookie, per the Associated Press. Ruiz is in what is for the moment just a brief slump -- he's 1-for-11 over his last three games -- but he carries a respectable .256 average and enjoys job security at the top of the order for the time being.