Ruiz was not included in the projected Opening Day starting lineup by Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.

Gallegos notes that the A's are likely to carry six outfielders and Ruiz figures "to get plenty of at-bats," but the implications seems to be that Ruiz is behind JJ Bleday in center field, at least against right-handed pitching. Lawrence Butler and Seth Brown are projected to start in left field and right field, respectively, with Brent Rooker as the primary DH and Ryan Noda at first base. It's possible Ruiz sees fewer plate appearances than he did in 2023, even on a second-division team in Oakland, though he has the speed to lead the American League in steals again even in a reduced role.