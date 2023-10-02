Ruiz went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Angels.

Ruiz picked up his 67th steal of the year in the third inning to break the AL rookie record for steals set by Kenny Lofton in 1992. He also led the American League in steals after converting 67 of his 80 attempts on the season. His legs are all he really has going for him right now. His skills at the plate were average, after he finished slashing .254/.309/.345 with five homers, 47 RBI, 47 runs and a 20:99 BB:K in 490 plate appearances. Still, at just 24 years old, Ruiz figures to be a part of the Athletics' future plans in the outfield and has the potential to up his 2023 stolen base total next year if he can stay healthy.