Ruiz went 3-for-5 with one homer, four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-7 win over the Rangers.

Ruiz's special moment came in the bottom of the first, when he crushed a 412-foot homer to give Oakland a 1-0 lead. The rookie is off to a solid start, batting .282 over 40 games played. The outfielder will certainly keep getting opportunities on a non-contending Athletics team.