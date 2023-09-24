Ruiz went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Detroit.
The speedy 24-year-old took Joey Wentz deep for a two-run shot, giving Oakland a 2-1 lead in the third inning. In 18 September games, Ruiz is batting .318 with three home runs, eight RBI, six runs and 10 steals; much improved from the .173/.259/.288 slash line he posted across 22 games in August.
