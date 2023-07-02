Ruiz went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run in an extra-inning win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Ruiz made his 15th appearance out of the bottom of the order this season but still found multiple ways to contribute, extending a modest hitting streak to three games in the process. The speedy outfielder has been consistently delivering at the plate since mid-June, as he owns a .286 average with four doubles, five RBI, three walks, 11 steals and four runs in his last 15 games. Therefore, despite the occasional cameo in the No. 9 hole, Ruiz should still continue operating out of the top of the order more often than not.