Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in a loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

After seeing an eight-game on-base streak snapped Tuesday, Ruiz was back on twice Wednesday and recorded his third steal in the last five contests. The 24-year-old has been a pleasant surprise offensively for a largely struggling Athletics lineup; he's carved out a .302 average and .389 on-base percentage across his first 19 games, with the latter figure aided by the fact Ruiz has already been plunked on six occasions across 73 plate appearances.