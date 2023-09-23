Ruiz went 1-for-1 with two RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's 8-2 win over the Tigers.

Ruiz didn't start Friday, but he entered as a replacement for Tony Kemp (ankle) in left field. Ruiz made an impact with a two-run single in the seventh inning, then stole second and third. The speedster is up to 63 thefts this season, including 10 over 17 contests in September. He's swiped at least 10 bags in every month except July, which he missed most of due to a shoulder injury. The outfielder has added a .251/.305/.337 slash line with four home runs, 44 RBI and 44 runs scored through 124 contests.