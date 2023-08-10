Ruiz went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two steals in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over the Rangers.

Ruiz singled in his second at-bat before stealing both second and third base. He then came home on a sacrifice fly from Jonah Bride to give the Athletics their first run of the game. The center fielder has really struggled at the dish as of late, batting just .188 since the start of August with three stolen bases and only one run scored. He's also struck out six times this month and twice in each of his last two games, while his last walk came back on July 1.