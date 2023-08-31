Ruiz went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Mariners.

Getting the start in left field and batting ninth, Ruiz continued to be a pest on the basepaths by swiping bags in the second and seventh innings, but he also got thrown out at the plate to end the latter frame -- a play that loomed large given the final score. Incredibly, Ruiz has more steals (10) than hits (nine) in August, slashing a woeful .173/.259/.288 on the month and seeing his playing time dwindle as Lawrence Butler takes over the starting center-field job for the A's.