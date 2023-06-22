Ruiz went 3-for-5 with a run, two RBI and two stolen bases Wednesday in a loss to the Guardians.

Ruiz notched his sixth multi-RBI game of the campaign, singling in a run in each of the third and seventh frames. He also finished with his fourth three-hit performance and unsurprisingly took advantage on the basepaths with a pair of steals. Ruiz has now collected 39 thefts (in 46 attempts) on the season, and he's built an eight-steal lead over Ronald Acuna for the top mark in the majors. Ruiz has gotten there by hitting a solid .270 after posting a .171 batting average over 35 at-bats in his first taste of the majors last year.